Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China Market extends gain to fourth day

China Market extends gain to fourth day

Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 4:05 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Mainland China share market finished higher on Monday, 29 April 2024, registering fourth day of consecutive gains, after strategists from global investment houses upgraded their views on Chinese shares. Market gains were led by shares in financial, consumer staples, real estate, and healthcare sectors.

However, market gains capped as a fall in March industrial profits raised doubts about the strength of the recovery in the world's second-biggest economy.

At close of trade, the benchmark Shanghai Composite index advanced 0.79%, or 24.41 points, to 3,113.04. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 2.31%, or 39.95 points, to 1,768.95. The blue-chip CSI300 index climbed up 1.11%, or 39.64 points, to 3,623.91.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Shares of real estate developers advanced amid speculation that more stimulus measures are likely to be unveiled this week aimed at clearing inventory, boosting sales and lifting home purchase restrictions.

CURRENCY NEWS: China's yuan hovered near a five-month low against the dollar on Monday, as the central bank set mid-point rate at the weakest level in two months. Prior to the market's opening, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 7.1066 per dollar, the weakest level since February 28, and 0.01% down from previous day mid-point rate of 7.1056. The onshore yuan opened at 7.2400 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.2468 at midday, 3 pips softer than the previous late session close.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

China Market falls after Fitch outlook downgrade

China Market rebounds on new guidelines

China Market falls after disappointing after PMI

China Market slips on fading stimulus hopes

China Market rebounds 0.55%

Quest Capital Markets standalone net profit rises 4.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Australia Market climbs 0.8%

UltraTech Cement consolidated net profit rises 35.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Trent consolidated net profit rises 1201.72% in the March 2024 quarter

CNI Research reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 3:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story