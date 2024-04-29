Quest Capital Markets standalone net profit rises 4.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.35% to Rs 22.28 crore

Net profit of Quest Capital Markets rose 4.85% to Rs 17.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.35% to Rs 22.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.84% to Rs 20.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.57% to Rs 26.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 32.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

