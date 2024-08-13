Consolidated Finvest & Holdings standalone net profit rises 122.05% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.28% to Rs 14.38 crore

Net profit of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings rose 122.05% to Rs 22.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.28% to Rs 14.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.14.3813.7998.9698.2617.6013.5617.5913.5522.9610.34

