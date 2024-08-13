Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Consolidated Finvest & Holdings standalone net profit rises 122.05% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 2:05 PM IST
Sales rise 4.28% to Rs 14.38 crore

Net profit of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings rose 122.05% to Rs 22.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.28% to Rs 14.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales14.3813.79 4 OPM %98.9698.26 -PBDT17.6013.56 30 PBT17.5913.55 30 NP22.9610.34 122

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 1:46 PM IST

