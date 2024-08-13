Kunststoffe Industries standalone net profit rises 57.14% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.21% to Rs 3.09 croreNet profit of Kunststoffe Industries rose 57.14% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.21% to Rs 3.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3.093.26 -5 OPM %14.248.59 -PBDT0.630.41 54 PBT0.600.38 58 NP0.440.28 57
