Sunset on sentiment: RBI's rate cut lost in a lunar market mood, Nifty ends below 22,400

Domestic equity benchmarks closed with modest losses on Wednesday, weighed down by weak global cues and escalating trade tensions. This decline came despite the Reserve Bank of Indias decision to cut interest rates and adopt an accommodative policy stance.

The Nifty 50 ended the session below the 22,400 mark. Sectorally, PSU banks, IT, and pharma stocks came under pressure, while FMCG and consumer durables witnessed buying interest.

Investor sentiment remained cautious as markets awaited key economic data releases from the U.S., Europe, China and Indiafigures that could shape the global economic outlook.

The S&P BSE Sensex slipped 379.93 points or 0.51% to 73,847.15. The Nifty 50 index lost 136.70 points or 0.61%, to 22,399.15.

SBI (down 3.43%), Larsen & Toubro (down 3.23%) and Infosys (down 1.76%) were major drags.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.73% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 1.08%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 844 shares rose and 2086 shares fell. A total of 139 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 4.83% to 21.43.

The stock market will remain closed tomorrow in observance of Shri Mahavir Jayanti.

RBI Monetary Policy Meeting Outcome:

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) monetary policy committee (MPC) unanimously voted to reduce the policy repo rate by 25 basis points to 6% with immediate effect.

Consequently, the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) shall stand adjusted to 5.75%, and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the bank rate to 6.25%.

This decision is in consonance with the objective of achieving the medium-term target for consumer price index (CPI) inflation of 4% within a band of +/- 2%, while supporting growth.

MPC also decided to change the stance from neutral to accommodative. However, it noted that uncertainties remain high in the wake of the recent spurt in global volatility. Hence, the rapidly evolving situation requires continuous monitoring and assessment of the economic outlook.

On the domestic front, the RBI slightly lowered its GDP growth forecast for FY26 to 6.5%, down from 6.7% in its previous outlook. In Q1 it is projected at 6.5%; Q2 at 6.7%; Q3 at 6.6%; and Q4 at 6.3%. The risks are evenly balanced.

On inflation, the RBI appears more optimistic. It now projects CPI inflation for FY26 at 4%, down from the earlier 4.2%. Here is the quarterly split: Q1 at 3.6%; Q2 at 3.9%; Q3 at 3.8%; and Q4 at 4.4%. The risks are evenly balanced.

The MPC noted that inflation is currently below the target, supported by a sharp fall in food inflation. Moreover, there is a decisive improvement in the inflation outlook. As per projections, there is now greater confidence of a durable alignment of headline inflation with the target of 4% over a 12-month horizon.

Economy:

In India, growth is projected to accelerate to 6.7% in fiscal year (FY) 2025 and 6.8% in FY2026, according to the latest forecast by the Asian Development Bank (ADB). Growth in the sub-region is expected to rise from 5.8% in 2024 to 6.0% in 2025 and 6.2% in 2026.

Inflation in India is projected to moderate to 4.3% in FY2025 and 4.0% in FY2026, supported by easing food and global oil prices.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper gained 1.13% to 6.547 as compared with previous close 6.575.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 86.7100, compared with its close of 86.2600 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 June 2025 settlement rose 2.11% to Rs 89,500.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.67% to 102.28.

The United States 10-year bond yield gained 2.84% to 4.383.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for June 2025 settlement tumbled $2.58 or 4.11% to $60.24 a barrel as fears of a global recession tightened their grip on financial markets.

Global Markets:

Dow Jones futures are down by 720 points, signaling a negative start for US stocks today.

European shares tumbled with markets struggling to maintain the positive momentum of the previous session as the U.S.′ country-specific tariffs started taking effect.

Most Asian stocks ended lower as U.S. President Donald Trump geared up to slap a jaw-dropping 104% tariff on Chinese goods.

Late Tuesday, Washington confirmed that the tariff hike would take effect just after the stroke of midnight on Wednesday. The offshore yuan responded by hitting a record low of 7.4287 per U.S. dollar overnight.

Trump also accused China of currency manipulation in a late-night press appearance but added that he still believed a deal would be struck eventually.

In retaliation, China on Wednesday hiked that tariffs on U.S. goods to 84% from 34% starting on April 10. According to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, the U.S. exported $143.5 billion of goods to China in 2024, while importing $438.9 billion of goods.

Analysts are now sounding the alarm bells, warning that this tariff escalation could tip the global economy into a full-blown recession.

Over in the U.S., the markets had a rough session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.84%, weighed down by big names like Apple, which faces surging costs from the new China tariffs. The Nasdaq nosedived 2.15%, while the S&P 500 shed 1.57%, narrowly dodging official bear market territory but still ending below the symbolic 5,000 mark for the first time since April 2024.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Global Surfaces jumped 1.9% after the company announced that its UAE-based manufacturing facility is expected to benefit from recently revised U.S. tariffs on imports from several Asian countries. UAE-origin goods face a lower tariff of 10%, giving Global Surfaces a pricing advantage in the U.S.

Madhav Infra Projects jumped 7.86% after the company received a letter of acceptance from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for highway project worth Rs 323.82 crore.

Senco Gold hit an upper circuit of 5% after the companys standalone revenue jumped 19.1% to over Rs 1,300 crore in Q4 FY25, driven by robust wedding season.

NTPC Green Energy declined 1.5%. The company said that it has partnered with Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy and Infrastructure Technology to form NTPC-MAHAPREIT Green Energy.

Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) dropped 1.29%. The company announced the receipt of a steel wheels business order valued at $5 million over a span of five years from a global original equipment manufacturer (OEM) based in the Southern Hemisphere.

Insolation Energy declined 2.4%. The company said that it has achieved consolidated revenue of Rs 1,338 crore for the year ended on 31 March 2025, which is higher by 80.49% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

Kranti Industries advanced 0.6% after the company received a purchase order worth Rs 6.84 crore from Bonfiglioli Transmission for the development of industrial machine parts (heavy-duty gearbox).

Zuari Industries fell 2.43%. The company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Zuari Infraworld India, has entered into a binding term sheet with Texmaco Rail & Engineering to act as development manager (DM).

Sterlite Technologies declined 1.9%. The company said that it has partnered with Swoop Holdings to upgrade nearly 1,000 homes in Western Australia with high-speed fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) connectivity.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers rose 0.04%. The company said that it has received a letter of award (LoA) worth Rs 589.98 crore from the Govt of India for the construction and delivery of two coastal research vessels for the Geological Survey of India.

Cochin Shipyard lost 1.36%. The company said that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Drydocks World, a DP World company, to jointly develop ship repair clusters in India.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) rose 0.75%. The company announced that Sembcorp Green Hydrogen India, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sembcorp Industries, will form a 50:50 joint venture (JV) with BPCL to develop renewable energy & green hydrogen projects across India.

