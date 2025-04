From ICRA

Krsnaa Diagnostics announced that ICRA has reaffirmed a long-term rating of ICRA A (Stable) (pronounced ICRA A) for Rs 111.88 crore and a short-term rating of ICRA A1 (pronounced ICRA A One) for Rs 112.00 crore Bank Loan Facilities. The Outlook on the long-term rating is Stable.

