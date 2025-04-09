Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index declines 2.52%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index declines 2.52%

Image
Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty PSU Bank index ended down 2.52% at 6092.55 today. The index is up 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Indian Bank slipped 3.67%, Central Bank of India dropped 3.53% and State Bank of India shed 3.43%. The Nifty PSU Bank index is down 15.00% over last one year compared to the 1.08% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index is down 2.19% and Nifty Pharma index is down 1.97% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.61% to close at 22399.15 while the SENSEX is down 0.51% to close at 73847.15 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty April futures trade at premium

OK Play India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.71 crore in the March 2025 quarter

INR stays hammered amid foreign fund outflows; sharp fall in crude oil, weak dollar fails to support

Nifty settles near 22,400; RBI cuts repo rate by 25 bps to 6%; VIX rallies 4.83%

Chavda Infra gains after securing Rs 73-cr order

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story