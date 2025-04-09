Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index declines 2.52%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended down 2.52% at 6092.55 today. The index is up 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Indian Bank slipped 3.67%, Central Bank of India dropped 3.53% and State Bank of India shed 3.43%. The Nifty PSU Bank index is down 15.00% over last one year compared to the 1.08% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index is down 2.19% and Nifty Pharma index is down 1.97% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.61% to close at 22399.15 while the SENSEX is down 0.51% to close at 73847.15 today.

