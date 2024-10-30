Tech Mahindra Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Tech Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 1692.85, down 0.33% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 49.39% in last one year as compared to a 27.89% rally in NIFTY and a 37.13% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Tech Mahindra Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1692.85, down 0.33% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.27% on the day, quoting at 24401. The Sensex is at 80052.88, down 0.39%.Tech Mahindra Ltd has gained around 4.15% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tech Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.17% in last one month and is currently quoting at 42031.45, down 0.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 24.64 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 56.58 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

