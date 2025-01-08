Consumer Durables shares fall

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Consumer Durables index falling 1791.39 points or 2.74% at 63543.42 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Consumer Durables index, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 7.46%), Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd (down 3.96%),Voltas Ltd (down 2.78%),Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 2.73%),Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (down 2.27%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Blue Star Ltd (down 1.61%), Titan Company Ltd (down 1.45%), and Havells India Ltd (down 0.39%).

On the other hand, Supreme Industries Ltd (up 0.71%), and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 0.12%) moved up.

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 842.67 or 1.52% at 54439.81.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 284.78 points or 1.79% at 15597.28.

The Nifty 50 index was down 136.95 points or 0.58% at 23570.95.

The BSE Sensex index was down 424.18 points or 0.54% at 77774.93.

On BSE,1096 shares were trading in green, 2804 were trading in red and 114 were unchanged.

