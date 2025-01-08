NSE to launch F&O contracts on six new securities

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) announced that it will introduce futures and options (F&O) contracts for six additional securities starting 31 January 2025.

The newly included securities for F&O trading are: Castrol India, Gland Pharma, NBCC (India), The Phoenix Mills, Solar Industries India and Torrent Power.

This decision follows SEBI's guidelines for stock selection outlined in its circular dated 30 August 2024, and has been approved by the regulatory body.

The NSE will provide details regarding the market lot and scheme of strikes for these securities on 30 January 2025, through a separate circular. Further, information about the applicable quantity freeze will be available in the contract file, which will be effective for trading commencing on 31 January 2025.

