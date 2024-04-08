Consumer Durables shares gain

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index rising 787.36 points or 1.47% at 54288.21 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Voltas Ltd (up 9.69%), Blue Star Ltd (up 3.44%),Havells India Ltd (up 1.95%),Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 1.58%),Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 1.21%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.67%), Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 0.54%), and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 0.38%).

On the other hand, Titan Company Ltd (down 0.3%), moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 356.67 or 0.48% at 74604.89.

The Nifty 50 index was up 93.3 points or 0.41% at 22607.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 233 points or 0.51% at 46265.71.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 46.57 points or 0.34% at 13923.37.

On BSE,2005 shares were trading in green, 1121 were trading in red and 146 were unchanged.

