Real Estate stocks rise

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index increasing 154.13 points or 2.08% at 7547.12 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Godrej Properties Ltd (up 4.37%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 4.25%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 3.71%),Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 3.13%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1.9%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 1.69%), Sobha Ltd (up 1.49%), and DLF Ltd (up 0.88%).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On the other hand, Swan Energy Ltd (down 0.82%), and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 0.18%) turned lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 356.67 or 0.48% at 74604.89.

The Nifty 50 index was up 93.3 points or 0.41% at 22607.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 233 points or 0.51% at 46265.71.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 46.57 points or 0.34% at 13923.37.

On BSE,2005 shares were trading in green, 1121 were trading in red and 146 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News