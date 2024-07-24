Consumer Durables shares gain

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Consumer Durables index rising 793.59 points or 1.34% at 59829.77 at 09:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Consumer Durables index, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd (up 7.4%), Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 2.42%),Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 2.1%),Voltas Ltd (up 1.18%),Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 0.99%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Titan Company Ltd (up 0.61%), Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 0.52%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 0.42%), and Havells India Ltd (up 0.13%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Blue Star Ltd (down 1.09%), moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 737.66 or 1.4% at 53561.13.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 81.58 points or 0.51% at 16066.82.

The Nifty 50 index was down 76.25 points or 0.31% at 24402.8.

More From This Section

The BSE Sensex index was down 180.4 points or 0.22% at 80248.64.

On BSE,2405 shares were trading in green, 616 were trading in red and 120 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News