Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajel Projects secures contract of Rs 586.28 cr from PowerGrid

Bajel Projects secures contract of Rs 586.28 cr from PowerGrid

Image
Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Bajel Projects has been awarded a supply of Goods and Services contract by PowerGrid Corporation of India for and on behalf of their project specific SPV i.e. Beawar\ Mandsaur Transmission. The value of the contract is Rs 586.28 crore and the scope of the work includes Transmission Line Package TL01 for 765 kV D/c Beawar C Mandsaur PS Transmission Line C Part I associated with Transmission System for evacuation of power from Rajasthan REZ Ph\IV (Part\2: 5.5GW) (Jaisalmer/Barmer Complex) Part\D through Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) route.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Who will be Kamala Harris' vice president? Beshear, Buttigieg in running

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open flat; broader indices exhibit strength

Nestle Q1 Preview: Analysts eye strong revenue growth, margin expansion

Taiwan shutters offices ahead of typhoon that brought havoc in Philippines

Harris energised Democratic base, says confidential Trump campaign memo

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 9:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story