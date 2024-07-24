HDFC Bank Ltd Slides 0.48%

HDFC Bank Ltd has lost 3.7% over last one month compared to 0.72% gain in BSE BANKEX index and 3.82% rise in the SENSEX
HDFC Bank Ltd fell 0.48% today to trade at Rs 1610.25. The BSE BANKEX index is down 0.37% to quote at 59133.03. The index is up 0.72 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, IndusInd Bank Ltd decreased 0.36% and ICICI Bank Ltd lost 0.26% on the day. The BSE BANKEX index went up 14.49 % over last one year compared to the 21.01% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
HDFC Bank Ltd has lost 3.7% over last one month compared to 0.72% gain in BSE BANKEX index and 3.82% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5582 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8.9 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1791.9 on 03 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1363.45 on 14 Feb 2024.
