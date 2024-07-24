Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Suzlon Energy Ltd Surges 4.72%

Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd has added 10.67% over last one month compared to 1.17% fall in BSE Capital Goods index and 3.82% rise in the SENSEX

Suzlon Energy Ltd gained 4.72% today to trade at Rs 60.55. The BSE Capital Goods index is up 0.62% to quote at 71643.4. The index is down 1.17 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Schaeffler India Ltd increased 3.68% and Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd added 1.59% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went up 68.74 % over last one year compared to the 21.01% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Suzlon Energy Ltd has added 10.67% over last one month compared to 1.17% fall in BSE Capital Goods index and 3.82% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 14.73 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 69.03 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 60.6 on 24 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 17.43 on 27 Jul 2023.

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

