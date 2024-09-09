Consumer Durables shares gain

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Consumer Durables index rising 34.61 points or 0.05% at 63908.29 at 09:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Consumer Durables index, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 1.69%), Blue Star Ltd (up 0.67%), Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd (up 0.35%), Havells India Ltd (up 0.18%), Voltas Ltd (up 0.12%), and Titan Company Ltd (up 0.07%), were the top gainers. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 0.61%), Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (down 0.5%), and Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 0.05%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 525.54 or 0.94% at 55452.32.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 100.43 points or 0.61% at 16484.05.

The Nifty 50 index was down 10.25 points or 0.04% at 24841.9.

The BSE Sensex index was down 25.66 points or 0.03% at 81158.27.

On BSE,1007 shares were trading in green, 2283 were trading in red and 143 were unchanged.

