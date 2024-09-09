Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / M K Proteins Ltd Spikes 3.92%

M K Proteins Ltd Spikes 3.92%

Image
Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 10:32 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

M K Proteins Ltd has lost 4.68% over last one month compared to 2.6% gain in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 1.59% rise in the SENSEX

M K Proteins Ltd rose 3.92% today to trade at Rs 10.6. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index is up 0.12% to quote at 23125.93. The index is up 2.6 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd increased 1.89% and Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd added 1.31% on the day. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index went up 23.39 % over last one year compared to the 21.58% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

M K Proteins Ltd has lost 4.68% over last one month compared to 2.6% gain in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 1.59% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 461 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 38236 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 33.33 on 10 Nov 2023. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 9.6 on 01 Apr 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

NEET UG 2024: Karnataka KCET Round 2 Counselling started, view details

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade muted; Broader markets down, financials, FMCG climb

Damage to Ganesh idol triggers clash, stone-pelting in Surat, cops injured

Activists criticise high cost of Pope Francis' visit to 'poor' East Timor

Jannik Sinner beats Taylor Fritz 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 in US Open men's final

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story