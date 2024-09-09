Route Mobile Ltd Slides 1.04%

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 10:32 AM IST
Route Mobile Ltd has lost 0.71% over last one month compared to 5.39% gain in BSE Teck index and 1.59% rise in the SENSEX

Route Mobile Ltd lost 1.04% today to trade at Rs 1580.85. The BSE Teck index is down 0.99% to quote at 19346.33. The index is up 5.39 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Just Dial Ltd decreased 1% and Tejas Networks Ltd lost 0.91% on the day. The BSE Teck index went up 32.88 % over last one year compared to the 21.58% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Route Mobile Ltd has lost 0.71% over last one month compared to 5.39% gain in BSE Teck index and 1.59% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 168 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7465 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1942 on 15 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1388.6 on 04 Jun 2024.

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

