Route Mobile Ltd Slides 1.04%

Route Mobile Ltd has lost 0.71% over last one month compared to 5.39% gain in BSE Teck index and 1.59% rise in the SENSEX

Route Mobile Ltd lost 1.04% today to trade at Rs 1580.85. The BSE Teck index is down 0.99% to quote at 19346.33. The index is up 5.39 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Just Dial Ltd decreased 1% and Tejas Networks Ltd lost 0.91% on the day. The BSE Teck index went up 32.88 % over last one year compared to the 21.58% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp