Real Estate shares gain

Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Realty index rising 6.25 points or 0.08% at 8073.16 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 1.67%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 1.49%), DLF Ltd (up 1.47%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.16%), and Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.16%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 2.73%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 1.99%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 1.57%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 525.54 or 0.94% at 55452.32.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 100.43 points or 0.61% at 16484.05.

The Nifty 50 index was down 10.25 points or 0.04% at 24841.9.

The BSE Sensex index was down 25.66 points or 0.03% at 81158.27.

On BSE,1007 shares were trading in green, 2283 were trading in red and 143 were unchanged.

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

