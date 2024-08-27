Consumer Durables shares slide

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Consumer Durables index falling 350.99 points or 0.55% at 63636.67 at 13:42 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Consumer Durables index, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd (up 1.59%), Titan Company Ltd (up 1.38%), Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 0.88%), Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 0.54%), and Havells India Ltd (up 0.31%), were the top losers.
On the other hand, Blue Star Ltd (up 2.28%), Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 1.66%), and Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.73%) moved up.
At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 257.38 or 0.46% at 56053.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 58.2 points or 0.35% at 16724.83.
The Nifty 50 index was up 50.8 points or 0.2% at 25061.4.
The BSE Sensex index was up 183.06 points or 0.22% at 81881.17.
On BSE,2183 shares were trading in green, 1680 were trading in red and 120 were unchanged.
