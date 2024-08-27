Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Consumer Durables shares slide

Consumer Durables shares slide

Image
Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Consumer Durables index falling 350.99 points or 0.55% at 63636.67 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Consumer Durables index, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd (up 1.59%), Titan Company Ltd (up 1.38%), Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 0.88%), Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 0.54%), and Havells India Ltd (up 0.31%), were the top losers.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Blue Star Ltd (up 2.28%), Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 1.66%), and Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.73%) moved up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 257.38 or 0.46% at 56053.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 58.2 points or 0.35% at 16724.83.

The Nifty 50 index was up 50.8 points or 0.2% at 25061.4.

More From This Section

FMCG stocks edge lower

Sensex jumps 115 pts; European mkt opens higher

Datamatics partners with Microsoft to develop its own AI-focused copilot solutions

Datamatics hits the roof after joining hands with Microsoft

Tata Consultancy Services launches TCS Pace Studio in Manila, Philippines

The BSE Sensex index was up 183.06 points or 0.22% at 81881.17.

On BSE,2183 shares were trading in green, 1680 were trading in red and 120 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Private bus operators in Rajasthan on one-day strike, demand tax waiver

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty near record highs at 25,065, Sensex up 170pts; FMCG, Metal down

WB govt seeks time to respond to replies filed in OBC status case in SC

LIVE: BSP supremo Mayawati re-elected as national president of the party again

VE Commercial Vehicles signs pact with Baidyanath LNG for 500 LNG trucks

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story