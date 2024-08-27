Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Metal stocks edge lower

Metal stocks edge lower

Image
Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Metal stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Metal index decreasing 178.83 points or 0.54% at 32658.64 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, JSW Steel Ltd (down 1.54%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 1.35%),Jindal Stainless Ltd (down 1.2%),Coal India Ltd (down 0.92%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 0.79%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 0.64%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 0.62%), and Tata Steel Ltd (down 0.39%).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 1.67%), Vedanta Ltd (up 0.51%), and NMDC Ltd (up 0.39%) turned up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 257.38 or 0.46% at 56053.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 58.2 points or 0.35% at 16724.83.

The Nifty 50 index was up 50.8 points or 0.2% at 25061.4.

More From This Section

Consumer Durables shares slide

FMCG stocks edge lower

Sensex jumps 115 pts; European mkt opens higher

Datamatics partners with Microsoft to develop its own AI-focused copilot solutions

Datamatics hits the roof after joining hands with Microsoft

The BSE Sensex index was up 183.06 points or 0.22% at 81881.17.

On BSE,2183 shares were trading in green, 1680 were trading in red and 120 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Private bus operators in Rajasthan on one-day strike, demand tax waiver

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty near record highs at 25,065, Sensex up 170pts; FMCG, Metal down

WB govt seeks time to respond to replies filed in OBC status case in SC

LIVE: BSP supremo Mayawati re-elected as national president of the party again

VE Commercial Vehicles signs pact with Baidyanath LNG for 500 LNG trucks

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story