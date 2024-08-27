Metal stocks edge lower

Metal stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Metal index decreasing 178.83 points or 0.54% at 32658.64 at 13:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Metal index, JSW Steel Ltd (down 1.54%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 1.35%),Jindal Stainless Ltd (down 1.2%),Coal India Ltd (down 0.92%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 0.79%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 0.64%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 0.62%), and Tata Steel Ltd (down 0.39%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 1.67%), Vedanta Ltd (up 0.51%), and NMDC Ltd (up 0.39%) turned up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 257.38 or 0.46% at 56053.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 58.2 points or 0.35% at 16724.83.

The Nifty 50 index was up 50.8 points or 0.2% at 25061.4.

The BSE Sensex index was up 183.06 points or 0.22% at 81881.17.

On BSE,2183 shares were trading in green, 1680 were trading in red and 120 were unchanged.

