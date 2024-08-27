Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Railtel Corp bags order worth Rs 71-cr from Eastern Railway

Railtel Corp bags order worth Rs 71-cr from Eastern Railway

Image
Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

RailTel Corporation of India informed that it has received a work order worth Rs 70.93 crore from Eastern Railway.

The project entails implementing unified communication infrastructure across Eastern Railway, which includes LAN infrastructure, IP exchange, VoIP-based control communication and an IP-MPLS-based network.

The said order is worth Rs 70,93,58,570 and it is expected to be completed by 25 November 2025.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

RailTel a "Mini Ratna (Category-I)" central public sector enterprise, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a Pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country.

The company reported 23.4% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 68.15 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 55.24 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 39.8% YoY to Rs 599.15 crore in Q1 FY25.

The scrip shed 0.48% to Rs 500.80 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

IIL develops live-attenuated, needle-free intranasal Covid-19 vaccine

Ramesh Damani Portfolio: This jewellery stock has zoomed 90% in 15 days

SBI Card, Usha Martin: These 3 stocks crossed 200-DMA; what to expect next?

Indo-China naval race hots up as Indian, Chinese warships dock in Sri Lanka

I will take sides, won't let 'Miya' Muslims take over Assam: Himanta

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 1:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story