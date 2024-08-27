Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / FMCG stocks edge lower

FMCG stocks edge lower

Image
Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

FMCG stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index decreasing 163.71 points or 0.71% at 22998.73 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index, United Spirits Ltd (down 1.89%), Doms Industries Ltd (down 1.66%),Kaveri Seed Company Ltd (down 1.63%),Marico Ltd (down 1.5%),Dabur India Ltd (down 1.47%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Gokul Agro Resources Ltd (down 1.43%), Gillette India Ltd (down 1.28%), Hindustan Unilever Ltd (down 1.27%), Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd (down 1.26%), and Radico Khaitan Ltd (down 1.25%).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, ADF Foods Ltd (up 9.8%), Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd (up 7.88%), and Tilaknagar Industries Ltd (up 2.99%) turned up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 257.38 or 0.46% at 56053.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 58.2 points or 0.35% at 16724.83.

The Nifty 50 index was up 50.8 points or 0.2% at 25061.4.

More From This Section

Sensex jumps 115 pts; European mkt opens higher

Datamatics partners with Microsoft to develop its own AI-focused copilot solutions

Datamatics hits the roof after joining hands with Microsoft

Tata Consultancy Services launches TCS Pace Studio in Manila, Philippines

Dow closes at record high, Nasdaq turns lower

The BSE Sensex index was up 183.06 points or 0.22% at 81881.17.

On BSE,2183 shares were trading in green, 1680 were trading in red and 120 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Private bus operators in Rajasthan on one-day strike, demand tax waiver

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty near record highs at 25,065, Sensex up 170pts; FMCG, Metal down

WB govt seeks time to respond to replies filed in OBC status case in SC

LIVE: BSP supremo Mayawati re-elected as national president of the party again

VE Commercial Vehicles signs pact with Baidyanath LNG for 500 LNG trucks

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story