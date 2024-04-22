Consumer Durables stocks edge higher

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index increasing 472.56 points or 0.9% at 52856.19 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Voltas Ltd (up 3.59%), V I P Industries Ltd (up 2.25%),Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 1.78%),Blue Star Ltd (up 1.57%),Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 1.46%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 1.35%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 0.59%), Havells India Ltd (up 0.58%), Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 0.41%), and Titan Company Ltd (up 0.14%).

At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 255.27 or 0.35% at 73343.6.

The Nifty 50 index was up 116.75 points or 0.53% at 22263.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 507 points or 1.12% at 45940.79.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 95.13 points or 0.7% at 13685.41.

On BSE,2398 shares were trading in green, 605 were trading in red and 115 were unchanged.

