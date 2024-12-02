Consumer Durables stocks edge higher

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Consumer Durables index increasing 860.95 points or 1.38% at 63330.14 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Consumer Durables index, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 5.24%), Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 1.95%),Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 1.67%),Voltas Ltd (up 1.3%),Havells India Ltd (up 0.65%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Blue Star Ltd (up 0.41%), Titan Company Ltd (up 0.19%), and Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd (up 0.08%).

On the other hand, Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 0.99%), and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (down 0.35%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 220.14 or 0.4% at 55420.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 58.41 points or 0.37% at 15907.1.

The Nifty 50 index was down 10.55 points or 0.04% at 24120.55.

The BSE Sensex index was down 97.1 points or 0.12% at 79705.69.

On BSE,1997 shares were trading in green, 1328 were trading in red and 151 were unchanged.

