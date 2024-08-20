Consumer Durables stocks edge lower

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Consumer Durables index decreasing 40.42 points or 0.07% at 61415.17 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Consumer Durables index, Blue Star Ltd (up 3.06%), Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd (up 2.39%), Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 0.93%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 0.88%), and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 0.37%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Voltas Ltd (up 3.17%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.77%), and Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 0.71%) turned up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 230.97 or 0.42% at 54804.45.