FMCG shares fall

FMCG stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index falling 46.89 points or 0.21% at 22611.82 at 13:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index, GRM Overseas Ltd (down 6.25%), Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd (down 4.16%),Agro Tech Foods Ltd (down 2.64%),Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd (down 1.97%),Hindustan Foods Ltd (down 1.75%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were United Breweries Ltd (down 1.7%), Godrej Agrovet Ltd (down 1.68%), Dodla Dairy Ltd (down 1.64%), Avanti Feeds Ltd (down 1.63%), and M K Proteins Ltd (down 1.54%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd (up 10.76%), Gokul Agro Resources Ltd (up 6.88%), and Godfrey Phillips India Ltd (up 6.55%) moved up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 230.97 or 0.42% at 54804.45.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 85.44 points or 0.52% at 16459.48.

The Nifty 50 index was up 140.6 points or 0.57% at 24713.25.

The BSE Sensex index was up 428.96 points or 0.53% at 80853.64.

On BSE,2286 shares were trading in green, 1576 were trading in red and 125 were unchanged.

