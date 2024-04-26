Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Consumer Durables stocks rise

Consumer Durables stocks rise

Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Consumer Durables stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index increasing 437.45 points or 0.81% at 54608.25 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 3.64%), Havells India Ltd (up 3.49%),Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 3.39%),Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 1.18%),Voltas Ltd (up 0.83%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 0.81%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.25%), and Titan Company Ltd (up 0.02%).

On the other hand, V I P Industries Ltd (down 0.46%), and Blue Star Ltd (down 0.14%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 100.8 or 0.14% at 74440.24.

The Nifty 50 index was up 34.9 points or 0.15% at 22605.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 245.91 points or 0.52% at 47358.69.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 88.18 points or 0.63% at 14065.48.

On BSE,1987 shares were trading in green, 883 were trading in red and 94 were unchanged.

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

