Consumer goods shares gain

Consumer goods stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary index rising 45.75 points or 0.51% at 8959.13 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary index, Sharda Motor Industries Ltd (up 9.18%), Sobha Ltd (up 7.89%),Puravankara Ltd (up 7.8%),Godrej Properties Ltd (up 6.73%),Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd (up 5.83%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Omaxe Ltd (up 5.74%), Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd (up 4.15%), Hemisphere Properties India Ltd (up 4.07%), L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd (up 3.96%), and Sundaram Clayton Ltd (up 3.8%).

On the other hand, Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd (down 8.74%), RACL Geartech Ltd (down 2.26%), and Entertainment Network (India) Ltd (down 2.14%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 240.54 or 0.32% at 74983.04.

The Nifty 50 index was up 63.7 points or 0.28% at 22730.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 229.7 points or 0.5% at 46233.56.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 50.57 points or 0.36% at 13934.

On BSE,1811 shares were trading in green, 1116 were trading in red and 113 were unchanged.

