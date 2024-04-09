Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Information Technology stocks edge higher

Information Technology stocks edge higher

Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Information Technology stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index increasing 446.92 points or 1.25% at 36314.83 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (up 3.1%), Mphasis Ltd (up 2.85%),Infosys Ltd (up 2.05%),KPIT Technologies Ltd (up 2%),Xchanging Solutions Ltd (up 1.75%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Coforge Ltd (up 1.54%), Black Box Ltd (up 1.54%), Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (up 1.51%), Mastek Ltd (up 1.42%), and Birlasoft Ltd (up 1.42%).

On the other hand, Control Print Ltd (down 1.84%), Ramco Systems Ltd (down 1.39%), and Vakrangee Ltd (down 0.89%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 240.54 or 0.32% at 74983.04.

The Nifty 50 index was up 63.7 points or 0.28% at 22730.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 229.7 points or 0.5% at 46233.56.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 50.57 points or 0.36% at 13934.

On BSE,1811 shares were trading in green, 1116 were trading in red and 113 were unchanged.

First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

