Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Consumer goods shares rise

Consumer goods shares rise

Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Consumer goods stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary index rising 124.65 points or 1.39% at 9086.67 at 09:41 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary index, Repro India Ltd (up 7.81%), Trent Ltd (up 6.95%),HPL Electric & Power Ltd (up 6.08%),CEAT Ltd (up 4.54%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 3.88%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Prime Focus Ltd (up 3.63%), Swan Energy Ltd (up 3.53%), Gokaldas Exports Ltd (up 3.48%), PG Electroplast Ltd (up 3.32%), and Just Dial Ltd (up 3%).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On the other hand, L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd (down 2.71%), HLV Ltd (down 2.4%), and Puravankara Ltd (down 2.31%) moved lower.

At 09:41 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 174.76 or 0.23% at 74846.04.

The Nifty 50 index was up 65.8 points or 0.29% at 22709.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 270.9 points or 0.57% at 47540.95.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 106.9 points or 0.75% at 14274.82.

On BSE,1991 shares were trading in green, 912 were trading in red and 112 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Auto shares gain

Auto stocks edge higher

Auto stocks edge higher

Auto stocks rise

Auto stocks edge higher

Market trade higher; Auto shares advance

Granules India arm receives USFDA approval for Colchicine Capsules, 0.6 mg

EaseMyTrip partners with the prestigious World Championship of Legends

Auto stocks edge higher

REC files application against RattanIndia Power under section 7 of IBC Code

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story