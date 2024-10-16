Consumer goods stocks edge lower

Consumer goods stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Consumer Discretionary index decreasing 105.72 points or 0.98% at 10633.96 at 13:47 IST. Among the components of the BSE Consumer Discretionary index, Tips Music Ltd (down 5.29%), Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd (down 4.45%),Entertainment Network (India) Ltd (down 3.84%),PG Electroplast Ltd (down 3.68%),Trent Ltd (down 3.67%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd (down 3.23%), HPL Electric & Power Ltd (down 3.21%), NIIT Ltd (down 3%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 3%), and Minda Corporation Ltd (down 2.96%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, IFB Industries Ltd (up 17.2%), Precision Camshafts Ltd (up 16.47%), and Stylam Industries Ltd (up 14.85%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 51.41 or 0.09% at 57173.45.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 62.78 points or 0.37% at 16717.85.

The Nifty 50 index was down 85.85 points or 0.34% at 24971.5.

The BSE Sensex index was down 250.63 points or 0.31% at 81569.49.

On BSE,1838 shares were trading in green, 2038 were trading in red and 131 were unchanged.

