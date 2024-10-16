Auto shares slide

Auto stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Auto index falling 762.63 points or 1.28% at 58642.31 at 13:47 IST. Among the components of the BSE Auto index, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 3%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 2.37%),Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (down 1.99%),Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 1.96%),Exide Industries Ltd (down 1.93%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Motors Ltd (down 1.54%), Sundram Fasteners Ltd (down 1.31%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 1.2%), Apollo Tyres Ltd (down 1.11%), and Bosch Ltd (down 0.98%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Cummins India Ltd (up 3.78%), Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 3.18%), and Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 0.51%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 51.41 or 0.09% at 57173.45.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 62.78 points or 0.37% at 16717.85.

The Nifty 50 index was down 85.85 points or 0.34% at 24971.5.

The BSE Sensex index was down 250.63 points or 0.31% at 81569.49.

On BSE,1838 shares were trading in green, 2038 were trading in red and 131 were unchanged.

