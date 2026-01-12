Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Consumer price inflation edges to 1.33% in Dec-25, food prices stay negative

Consumer price inflation edges to 1.33% in Dec-25, food prices stay negative

Jan 12 2026
Year-on-year inflation rate based on All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of December, 2025 over December, 2024 is 1.33% (Provisional) - hitting three month high. There is modest rise of 62 basis points in headline inflation of December, 2025 in comparison to November, 2025. Year-on-year inflation rate based on All India Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) for the month of December, 2025 over December, 2024 is -2.71% (Provisional). Corresponding inflation rates for rural and urban are -3.08% and -2.09%, respectively. An increase of 120 basis points is observed in food inflation in December, 2025 in comparison to November, 2025.


