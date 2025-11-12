Universal Autofoundry standalone net profit declines 35.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.09% to Rs 54.86 crore

Net profit of Universal Autofoundry declined 35.11% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.09% to Rs 54.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 49.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.54.8649.836.459.273.453.971.011.350.610.94

