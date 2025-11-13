Contil India standalone net profit declines 45.54% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.06% to Rs 8.54 crore

Net profit of Contil India declined 45.54% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 3.06% to Rs 8.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.8.548.812.466.810.751.380.741.370.551.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News