Coral India Finance & Housing standalone net profit declines 37.63% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 41.10% to Rs 3.84 crore

Net profit of Coral India Finance & Housing declined 37.63% to Rs 3.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 41.10% to Rs 3.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.3.846.5279.6983.284.056.984.036.963.535.66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News