Coral Laboratories standalone net profit rises 151.16% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 26.89% to Rs 18.08 crore

Net profit of Coral Laboratories rose 151.16% to Rs 2.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 26.89% to Rs 18.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 24.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.18.0824.7311.623.443.542.243.051.742.160.86

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel