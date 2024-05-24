Virat Industries standalone net profit declines 81.48% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 42.35% to Rs 5.73 crore

Net profit of Virat Industries declined 81.48% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 42.35% to Rs 5.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 53.09% to Rs 0.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.96% to Rs 32.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.



