Sales rise 10.66% to Rs 13.91 croreNet profit of Surat Trade & Mercantile reported to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.66% to Rs 13.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 85.47% to Rs 9.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 62.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 142.43% to Rs 60.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
