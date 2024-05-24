Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Surat Trade & Mercantile reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.91 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Surat Trade &amp; Mercantile reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.91 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 10.66% to Rs 13.91 crore

Net profit of Surat Trade & Mercantile reported to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.66% to Rs 13.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 85.47% to Rs 9.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 62.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 142.43% to Rs 60.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales13.9112.57 11 60.5624.98 142 OPM %-12.72-12.97 --9.28-21.90 - PBDT2.880.77 274 13.794.15 232 PBT2.790.66 323 13.473.74 260 NP1.91-1.00 LP 9.0762.42 -85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Surat Trade &amp; Mercantile standalone net profit rises 58.28% in the December 2023 quarter

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank reports standalone net profit of Rs 253.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Avon Mercantile reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Mercantile Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.34 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Trio Mercantile &amp; Trading reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Lords Ishwar Hotels reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.25 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Modern Shares &amp; Stockbrokers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Seasons Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Refex Industries consolidated net profit declines 32.37% in the March 2024 quarter

HB Portfolio reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.52 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 24 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story