Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sungold Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sungold Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 2.08% to Rs 0.49 crore

Net Loss of Sungold Capital reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.08% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 and also during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.67% to Rs 2.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.490.48 2 2.281.80 27 OPM %28.57-10.42 -35.532.22 - PBDT-0.04-0.05 20 0.050.05 0 PBT-0.04-0.05 20 0.040.04 0 NP-0.04-0.04 0 0.030.03 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Sungold Capital reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Ashika Credit Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.41 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Vardhan Capital &amp; Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.62 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Jindal Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

P. H. Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.51 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Virat Industries standalone net profit declines 81.48% in the March 2024 quarter

Sainik Finance &amp; Industries standalone net profit declines 71.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Surat Trade &amp; Mercantile reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.91 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Lords Ishwar Hotels reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.25 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Modern Shares &amp; Stockbrokers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 24 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story