Coromandel Agro Products and Oils standalone net profit rises 109.09% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 31.43% to Rs 34.25 crore

Net profit of Coromandel Agro Products and Oils rose 109.09% to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 31.43% to Rs 34.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 26.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales34.2526.06 31 OPM %5.523.18 -PBDT1.710.80 114 PBT1.580.66 139 NP1.380.66 109

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 7:53 AM IST

