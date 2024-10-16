Coromandel Agro Products and Oils standalone net profit rises 109.09% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.43% to Rs 34.25 croreNet profit of Coromandel Agro Products and Oils rose 109.09% to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 31.43% to Rs 34.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 26.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales34.2526.06 31 OPM %5.523.18 -PBDT1.710.80 114 PBT1.580.66 139 NP1.380.66 109
