Coromandel Engineering Company standalone net profit declines 72.73% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.21% to Rs 13.44 crore

Net profit of Coromandel Engineering Company declined 72.73% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 35.21% to Rs 13.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.13.449.948.71-0.600.38-0.930.03-1.180.030.11

