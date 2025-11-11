Zenith Health Care standalone net profit rises 55.56% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 25.08% to Rs 2.27 crore

Net profit of Zenith Health Care rose 55.56% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 25.08% to Rs 2.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2.273.037.934.290.290.210.220.170.140.09

