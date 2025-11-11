Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing standalone net profit rises 9.43% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.84% to Rs 3.91 crore

Net profit of Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing rose 9.43% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.84% to Rs 3.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.3.913.2929.1620.061.060.730.660.430.580.53

