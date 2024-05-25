Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shri Keshav Cements & Infra reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.41 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shri Keshav Cements &amp; Infra reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.41 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 12.84% to Rs 36.02 crore

Net profit of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra reported to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 26.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.84% to Rs 36.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 213.75% to Rs 9.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.60% to Rs 126.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 123.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales36.0231.92 13 126.45123.24 3 OPM %29.7625.47 -30.7728.42 - PBDT7.771.45 436 24.5318.36 34 PBT4.76-1.23 LP 12.556.05 107 NP2.41-26.10 LP 9.132.91 214

