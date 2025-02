COSCO (India) standalone net profit declines 68.70% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.44% to Rs 40.85 crore

Net profit of COSCO (India) declined 68.70% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 0.44% to Rs 40.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 40.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.40.8540.675.757.301.101.720.451.100.361.15

