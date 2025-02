Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (India) standalone net profit rises 777.78% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 381.82% to Rs 1.06 crore

Net profit of Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (India) rose 777.78% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 381.82% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1.060.2290.5713.641.230.161.140.090.790.09

