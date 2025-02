ABC India standalone net profit declines 18.18% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.59% to Rs 49.22 crore

Net profit of ABC India declined 18.18% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 15.59% to Rs 49.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 42.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.49.2242.583.293.571.251.190.910.860.540.66

